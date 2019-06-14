Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Barefoot Shakespeare Company and Company of Fools are teaming up for an Equity Approved Showcase production of "Measure for Measure," one of Shakespeare's so called "problem plays".

Vienna is in turmoil after two decades of societal upheaval, and Duke Vincentio has abruptly decided to flee the city, leaving his faithful deputy, Angelo, in charge. Determined to put an end to moral corruption in Vienna, Angelo decides to strictly enforce even the most Puritan laws. When a young man named Claudio is sentenced to death, his sister Isabella pleads to Angelo for Claudio's life. In this production, we explore how our actions are guided by our deepest fears and foibles and ask what happens to a society when women's voices are silenced.

The show is directed by Jenny Grober, "The story is confusing, the ethics are a disaster, and the verse is utter chaos. On every level the text of "Measure for Measure" is disjointed, unclean, at times beautiful, and in almost every instance and interpretation, deeply disturbing," says Grober. "This play is and should feel as uncomfortable as real life too often does. Let the play therefore not be a 'problem' to be fixed, but rather a guide to lead us deeper into the mire. We must have no catharsis onstage, concerning the subject of power dynamics and sexual assault, until we have realized it first in reality. We are perhaps closer in 2019 than we have ever been but are still unquestionably without resolution or redress. We may however use this text to force the problems to our view, and having led others to sit in this discomfort with us, we might yet stir one more person to action. That would be a success."

The cast features: Matt Biagini*, Nazlah Black, Kelly Blaze*, Daniel Cabrera, Cameron Clarke, Emily Gallagher, Sania Hyatt, LaTonia Phipps*, Clinton Powell, Lily Waldron. *Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association.

Original music will be written by Nancy Chamberlain.

Shows will take place Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 8 PM; Friday, June 21, 2019 at 8 PM; Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8 PM; Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2 PM; Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8 PM; Friday, June 28, 2019 at 8 PM; Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8 PM; Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 PM. All performances will be at Alchemical Studios, 104 West 14th St. (1/2/3 to 14th St.). General admission $25.

