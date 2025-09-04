Ballet Hispánico's Celebración Latina: Family Day Block Party Returns to the Upper West Side

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This month, Ballet Hispánico—America's leading Latine dance organization and a cornerstone of the Upper West Side—invites families, neighbors, and culture lovers from across the city to join an epic street party 55 years in the making.

The free Celebración Latina: Family Day Block Party returns to Ballet Hispánico Way (W. 89th St) on Sunday, September 14, 2025, transforming the block into a joyful, music-filled playground of dance, sabor, and community. This year's party is extra special: it marks Ballet Hispánico's 55th anniversary—a milestone for both the Company and its beloved School of Dance, which has welcomed generations of NYC families into its studios.

With two outdoor stages, free performances and dance classes, surprise giveaways, special offers, food trucks, live music, family-friendly art activities, and appearances from cultural partners like El Museo del Barrio, NY City Center, and the Children's Museum of Manhattan, this free event brings together the best of NYC's arts scene in one high-energy afternoon.

From Salsa and Bachata dance lessons for all ages to student performances, craft stations, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes tours, this celebration is designed for anyone who wants to move, connect, and celebrate the richness of Latinx cultures in the city we all call home.

For more information, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/community/community-arts-partnerships/celebracionlatina.

"I was introduced to dance at an early age, and it transformed my life,” said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. “Inviting our families to participate in the joy that is dance at Ballet Hispánico is one of my favorite traditions of the year, and we are so grateful to our tireless artists and staff that make this dream a reality."