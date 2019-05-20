BWW Review: The Crucible at Hunger Theatre

May. 20, 2019  

Arthur Miller's 1953 play, The Crucible is resurrected in New York City's Hunger Theatre, portraying the historical Salem witch trials that date back to the 1600s. Allison Wick directs this latest rendition (and also stars in the play) bringing to life the McCarthyism allegory in a simple but well-played space.

The story revolves around a community on high-alert, seeking out the so-called witches that have been called to the devil. But as young girls are slowly accused one-by-one, including Abigail Williams (Allison Wick), it's clear that the hunt for religious truth has gone too far. No one is safe. John Proctor (Brian Vestal) knows that well. Not long after his wife Elizabeth (Samantha Wendorf) is taken from their home on suspicion of witchcraft, he is also sent to jail for his alleged involvement.

While the play ran long (it was almost three hours), the strong cast portrayed enough confidence and grace to keep you well invested until the very end.

The Crucible ran from May 2nd-18th at Access Theater in New York City.

