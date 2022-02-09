BWW Review: NOTHING'S PLENTY FOR ME Hits NYC's Theatre Row

The Xoregos Performing Company recently debuted its new play, Nothing's Plenty for Me at Theatre Row in New York City, bringing awareness to climate change with a bit of quirky comedy.

Written by Raymond Fortunato and directed by Shela Xoregos, the story follows five very different environmentalists: Maria (Marie Dinolan), Nora (Alexa Elmy), Gary (Dylan LaRay), Eric (Cole Mathewson), and Onyay (Gaia Visnar), all who have been paired together for three months in an effort to help reduce their carbon footprint - and to also win $500 million in prize money. The group gives up everything, from big meals (even including dessert) to personal hygiene, all in an effort to conserve energy. But as stenches start to rise, so does the tension between the characters with personal views that clash, and romantic feelings that aren't always met. As more and more necessities are taken away, each individual questions whether they truly have what it takes to help save the climate.

Nothing's Plenty for Me offers some strong insight into humanity, exploring what we can do without when given the option while learning to accept others for who they are, and trusting not everyone is really who they seem. The acting was a bit stretched at times, especially between Eric and Nora with their slightly over-dramatized performances. The set changes included Eric doing something offbeat - hopping or shuffling while rearranging the blow-up beds - which aimed for a laugh but only achieved maybe a chuckle.

However, there's still plenty to appreciate in this play. The scene when the group decides to turn off the heat and electricity and recites poetry on the fly was silly and genuine, showcasing a budding friendship between an unlikely group of friends, and offering hope that change really can happen.

Nothing's Plenty for Me is running now until February 13th at Theatre Row.