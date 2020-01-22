BRIDESMAIDS: A DANCE NARRATIVE Will Run for One Night Only at Symphony Space - Tickets on Sale Now

'BRIDESMAIDS': A Dance Narrative will run as a one-night only event at 7:30pm February 11th, 2020, at Symphony Space. After a sold out run at Dixon Place, Bridesmaids: Concert Edition will feature live music, a seven-piece band, with original songs and arrangements by Lauren Pelaia.

'Bridesmaids' is directed and developed by Quentin Madia, conceived/choreographed by Steven Blandino with additional choreography by Suzy Fischbach. Caroline Duffin will serve as Production Stage Manager, with lighting design by Quentin Madia and costume and make-up design by Natalie Waits.

Vocalists for this production include West End star Danielle Hope (Wizard of Oz, Les Mis), Broadway Vet Gabrielle McClintion (Pippin, Chicago), Kennedy Center's Nick Martinez (The Who's Tommy, Bat out of Hell), and upcoming artist Lauren Pelaia (The Picher Project). Previously announced Caitlin Kinnunen withdrew from the production due to scheduling conflicts.

The cast is led by Melissa Hunter McCann and Connor McRory as the Bride and Groom, as well as Maggie Adams, Samantha Behrens, Aimee Smyke, Rebecca Gombar and Kathleen Laituri as the Bridesmaids. The ensemble is rounded out by Jamie Pfaff, Jakob Karr, Michael Santomassimo, Devin Richey, Maura Grace, Dale Elston, Georgia Monroe, Sophia Ricci, Alyssa Chang, Lexi Viernes, Brenna Campanaro. Younger Bridesmaids include Ava DeRose, Isabella Hidalgo, Maddie McGovern, Lana Zecchino, and Dani Tiegel.

Tickets are currently on sale at https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-bridesmaids-a-concert-edition. For more information, email bridesmaidsdancenarrative@gmail.com, and follow @bridesmaidsdancenarrative on Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You