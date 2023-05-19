BATTLE ACTS Will Be A Border War This Month At Chelsea Music Hall

The event is on Monday, May 22, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo 2 The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab
Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Cen Photo 3 Carolina de' Castiglioni Will Lead Reading Of SYRMA directed by Lizzy Fruehling At The Center for Italian Modern Art
ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend Photo 4 ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

ON THE FLY 2023: THEN & NOW to be Presented at The Actors Studio This Weekend

This month's Battle Acts is set to be an electrifying Border War as three actors from Canada go head-to-head with the US champs in a thrilling display of acting prowess. The event will take place at the prestigious Chelsea Music Hall in NYC on Monday, May 22, 2023. The evening kicks off with a networking party at 7 pm, followed by the show at 8 pm.

Known as the "American Idol of Acting," Battle Acts is New York City's premier live audience acting competition, seeking to uncover the city's America's greatest actor. The upcoming competition promises an intense showcase of talent, bringing together actors from both sides of the border in a highly-anticipated clash. This rivalry carries an added intensity due to the proximity of the actors, who often work together and compete for the same casting calls in Manhattan, NYC, and Toronto, CA.

The lineup features top-notch performers, including Tara Paterson, Karrie Kwong, and L.A. Sweeney from Canada, and Keyanna Murrill, Angelita Byrd, and Paul Foster from the US.

"We are thrilled to witness the unification of the performance community across North America and beyond through Battle Acts," says co-host and co-producer Phillip Galinsky. "Although the competition will be fierce and the performances intense, the real excitement lies in bringing together actors from both countries to showcase their talents on one stage."

Battle Acts features actors battling it out in front of a live audience and a panel of esteemed entertainment industry professionals. This month, the panel includes casting guru Jeffrey Dreisbach, Tony-winning producers Jana Robbins and Irene Gandy, and actor/producer/writer Khalil Kain. The event will be elevated by the presence of DJ Keith Shocklee, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Public Enemy.

Hosted by the Galinsky Brothers, renowned for their long-running Manhattan Monologue Slam, which the New York Times hailed as "performers looking for that fabled big break squaring off against one another in a flurry of monologues, with industry professionals sitting as judges," Battle Acts is a platform that brings together stage and film actors in an evening of raucous, fast-paced performances. The event offers participants an opportunity to impress industry decision-makers and captivate a live audience.

The team behind Battle Acts includes William "Chip" Quigley (Award-winning Live Music & Television Producer), Terry Schnuck (five-time TONY Award Winning Broadway Producer), Jeffrey Chrzczon (Broadway Producer & General Manager), Michael Ginsberg (Television Producer), Robert Galinsky (Actor, Poet and Acting Coach) and Philip Galinsky (Actor, Writer, Producer and Voiceover Artist).

"Chelsea Music Hall is the perfect new home for our new version of the Slam, where the greatest talent gathers, because it's an edgy venue and that offers a platform for new talent to pop! Some of our success stories include actors who have gone on to principal roles in the film "2012", "Orange is the New Black", "Law and Order." and many more projects," stated the Galinsky Brothers, hosts of Battle Acts.

The next Battle Acts will take place at Chelsea Music Hall on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 doors open at 7:00 PM. Audience guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com.

Chelsea Music Hall is located at 407 West 15th Street, New, NY. For more information visit www.BattleActsLive.com or www.ChelseaMusicHall.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala Photo
Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala

Harlem Stage holds its 2023 gala on June 5. Taking place at the landmark Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue), the event kicks off the organization’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration, which will feature performances from many of the celebrated artists whose careers the organization has helped to launch, and will provide a platform for today’s most compelling emerging artists to break through.

DONT CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine Theatre Photo
DON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine Theatre

A group of theatrical singer-songwriters are partnering with FRIGID New York to present the third installment of Don't Call Us Emerging: A Songwriters Concert (Saturday, June 3rd, 7pm at The Kraine Theatre).

RONJA THE ROBBERS DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamens Church Photo
RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church

Scandinavian classic Ronja the Robber's Daughter is having it's New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church on June 17th, spreading the magic of this iconic story by world renowned children's author, Astrid Lindgren.

THE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This Summer Photo
THE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This Summer

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences is celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse. The Dream Pillow by Amanda L. Andrei. Gaven D. Trinidad directs. Best enjoyed by ages 4-8.


More Hot Stories For You

Harlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 GalaHarlem Stage Kicks Off 40th Anniversary with 2023 Gala
DON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine TheatreDON'T CALL US EMERGING: A SONGWRITERS CONCERT to Take Place at The Kraine Theatre
RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's ChurchRONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church
THE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This SummerTHE DREAM PILLOW to be Presented at New Plays For Young Audiences This Summer

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (5/20-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adult Support Group
Green Space (2/21-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Gatsby
The Park Central Hotel (3/09-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# General Mischief Dance Theatre: LET LOOSE
Aaron Davis Hall at The City College of New York (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TITO PUENTE CENTENNIAL postponed
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Astronaut
Bohemian National Hall (6/08-6/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You