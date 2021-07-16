Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The play will premiere in three parts on August 27, September 3, and September 10 and will be offered free on-demand to listeners.

Jul. 16, 2021  
Audio Play GOD OF OBSIDIAN to Premiere in August

Gideon Media, the creators behind the hit podcast Steal The Stars and the critically lauded stage saga The Honeycomb Trilogy, will premiere God of Obsidian, a new audio play by acclaimed playwright and audio-fiction juggernaut Mac Rogers and celebrated theatre director Jordana Williams. The play will premiere in three parts on August 27, September 3, and September 10 and will be offered free on-demand to listeners across all major podcast platforms, with distribution from public media organization PRX.

You have to cross a bridge to get to Nathan's house. Crossing in is easy. But crossing out - as Alice is about to discover - is almost impossible. God of Obsidian is a dark fairy tale about a gaslighting relationship as one woman desperately seeks the story that will take her back across the narrow, dangerous bridge to freedom.

The cast features Rebecca Comtois (Steal the Stars) and Mac Rogers. The podcast is produced by Sean Williams with Sound Design by Bart Fasbender. The live stage production of God of Obsidian premiered at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival in 2017 to great acclaim, earning a Critic's Pick from City Beat. HiLoBrow raved about the New York production saying, "Rebecca Comtois gives a quietly titanic performance of vulnerable trust and courageous, embattled self worth."

For more information visit: www.gideon-media.com


