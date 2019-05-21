Ars Nova ANT Fest presents MOTHER KOFI: THE TALE OF AN AFRICAN PRINCESS. The show will take place on June 4, at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/27165/production/1011104?performanceId=10414474

Laura Adorka Kofi, known to her followers as "Mother Kofi" was sent on a mission to travel to America and deliver a message of invitation, union and self-help. Upon arrival to the U.S., Kofi began working with Marcus Garvey in the United Negro Improvement Association, then established her own organization.

She suffered many prejudices including false accusations causing arrests, to her final assassination while delivering her message to a large crowd in Liberty Hall on March 8, 1928 in Miami, Florida. Her congregation called a new pastor from South Africa, Eli Nyombolo to establish a church and community in Jacksonville,FL they called "Adorkaville".

This piece is compilation of musical works with interpretive African dancing dedicated to the Ghanaian princess, activist, and prophetess Laura Adorka Kofi. As a descendant of Nyombolo, Alphonso has gathered excerpts and hymns from his grandfather and the community in Jacksonville to develop a musical suite that includes interpretive African dancing to depict Laura Adorka Kofi's life and mission. Let us you on a Trans-Atlantic journey to the past in order to invoke an inspiring vision of the future!





