Arachne Theater Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arachne Theater will present A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Chris Godshall. The production will be presented as part of Arachne's fifth summer season at Caveat (21A Clinton Street) with performances on June 12 (9:30pm) and June 14 (1:30pm and 4:00pm). Tickets ($15 - $25) are available for advance purchase at https://www.caveat.nyc. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes.

Arguably Shakespeare's most pervasive comedy, 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' has a little something for everyone. Don't like the tangled web of misdirected lovers? Stay for the mischievous fairy who does the tangling. Not a fan of the blow-out fighting of the Fairy King and Queen? You'll love the bumbling troupe of clowns ready to put on the best darn play this town's ever seen. Weaving all of those together gives a rich tapestry of a show meditating on one question; why is it that life is so much better with love? And how do we get it back when we've lost it?

The cast will feature Alexandra Hess, Eli Wassertzug, Christina Calcote, Teddy Fischer, Caitlyn Alico Beckwith, Victor Gao, Thom Henke, Connor McLean, Emily Ann Banks, Annie Kefalas, Sophia Carlin, D'Asia Rae Brunson, and Sadie Elliott-Hart. The creative team includes Chris Godshall, Shea Madison, Isabel Fagre, Xenia Danylysyzn, Maren Dahl, and Sean Coffey.

Arachne Theater is a nonprofit producing theater putting forth classical stories that resonate with our audiences today. We create productions that, though familiar, are accessible, exciting, and foster a curiosity for classical works. We believe that taking an irreverent approach to text makes stories authentic to today, and that theatermakers and storytellers come from all walks of life.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!