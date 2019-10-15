Andre Ozim Performs In Upcoming Match: Lit 2019 Shakespeare Reading

This fall, Andre Ozim will be apart of this year's season of Match: Lit Shakespeare readings as he joins the cast of The Merry Wives of Windsor as MASTER PAGE at the cozy Q.E.D. theatre in Astoria, NY. Returning BARDcore director Laurel Andersen steps into the leadoff slot with her take on one of the Bard's bawdiest:. Artistic Director and Producer Kristin Sgarro is now joined by her fellow Match: Lit company members Victoria M. Fragnito, Nick Ritacco, and Rudi Utter as Associate Producers.

Each "Round" of BARDcore contains three exclusively-cast Shakespeare readings, each with a healthy mix of Match: Lit's core members, BARDcore alumni, and brand-new faces to their community. This month, Sgarro (last seen as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet) steps away from her usual trivia emcee duties to play Master Ford; Rudi Utter (Match: Lit's Director of Education, and R&J's Friar Lawrence) will take on the iconic Sir John Falstaff.

ABOUT Andre Ozim: Born in the small town of Oklahoma to a Nigerian Igbo Mother, Andre Ozim is an upcoming stage and screen actor from Washington, D.C. who quit his internship as a paralegal and moved to New York in light of finding his passion with only $40. Andre won a Best Actor Award at NYU Tisch for his performance in the short film "Jahar", which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. Classically trained in Shakespeare, Andre studied abroad taking workshops at various conservatories in London, England as well as studying at the prestigious Susan Batson Studios in New York City.

BARDcore tickets are on sale now at www.matchlit.org. Those interested in joining Utter's training program may email rudi@matchlit.org with an acting resume and short cover letter.





