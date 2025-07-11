Amelia Kennedy's I KEEP LEAVING PARTIES EARLY Will Come to Off Off Broadway Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HARP Theatricals will present the original short play I Keep Leaving Parties Early by Amelia Kennedy, directed by Heather Bildman, as an official selection of the 50th Annual Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Festival (OOB Festival) - one of the nation's leading short play showcases. The performance will take place Tuesday, July 29 at 8PM at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Fresh from a sold out performance at the Tank earlier this March, I Keep Leaving Parties Early explores the quiet ache of longing, self-discovery, and emotional disconnection. Livia is exhausted by the constant contradictions of online dating and wonders if true connection is even possible. Cass finds herself stumbling through the messy beginnings of discovering her sexual identity. Faye, once full of artistic fire, reflects on how adulthood has dulled even the brightest gatherings. In a candid and poetic unfolding, these women reveal that no matter your age, you're always discovering who you are - often when you least expect it.

The cast features Jules Coffey as CASS, Vivian Belosky as LIVIA, and Michele Markarian as FAYE.

As part of the festival, a panel of industry judges will select standout works from the first round to advance to the next stage - with the potential for further development and the opportunity for winning plays to be published in a prestigious anthology.

Tickets are now available. You can purchase a Single-Session Ticket for $20 in advance or $25 at the door. You also have the option to purchase a $90 Festival Pass, which allows you to attend all 10 sessions of the festival for the price of 5.

HARP Theatricals (Helping Art Reach People) is a New York City-based theatre company dedicated to uplifting new voices by developing and producing original works in collaboration with playwrights, composers, and artists. Our mission is to provide a space where artists can explore and refine their work, fostering a collaborative process that supports the growth and realization of new creative visions.

Past production highlights include Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), Death & Taxes (Virtual), The Yellow Wallpaper (Virtual), The Sunset Plays (Dramatists Guild Foundation), I Keep Leaving Parties Early (The Tank), Why Must We Pray Screaming? (Bechdel Project)

Learn more at HARPtheatricals.com or follow us on social media:

@HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.