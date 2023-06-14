Alexandra Rooney To Play Jessa King In World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face To Face Films

Shadows will feature original music by Rose Hart and Philip Lauto, which Ms. Rooney will perform.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Alexandra Rooney, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will play the pivotal role of Jessa King in their upcoming world premiere of Shadows, a play by Anthony M. Laura scheduled to open in December at A.R.T. / New York Theaters in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater. Ms. Rooney starred in their previous production, The Girl with the Red Hair, playing the younger version of Hayley Jones in November of 2022. Mr. Laura will direct the premiere.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Katia Mendoza), a once internationally successful singer, who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13 year old pop star Jessa King (Alexandra Rooney.). Dealing with health struggles of her own, Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend Kensley has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

On playing Jessa King, Ms. Rooney said: "'I'm so excited to play Jessa because she's confident, smart, and goes after what she wants and of course because she sings, one of my favorite things. Even though she is Lyndsy's rival you can tell she cares about her and looks up to her. I'm happy to be part of a show bringing awareness to dementia because a lot of people's lives are touched by this disease at some point. Also, many people don't know that there is an early onset dementia that can happen to younger people. This is a story about love and the importance of memories and continuing to live a meaningful life after this diagnosis."

On casting Ms. Rooney, Mr. Laura said: "Upon first meeting Alexandra four years ago, I was immediately struck by her intelligence and confidence. She continues to prove herself to be a dynamic performer with incredible passion. Jessa is the first role I created specifically with Alexandra in mind, and I am so excited for her to originate this role with her unique voice. She is someone to watch."

For more information, please visit Click Here




