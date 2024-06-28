Alaina Hammond Named Co-Producer Of Upcoming Production Of NO EXIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



C.A.G.E. Theatre Company presents Matthew Tiemstra, Gigi Principe, Alaina Hammond & Charlotte Vaughn Raines in Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist masterpiece, NO EXIT.

Translated from the original and adapted and directed for today's reality by Michael Hagins. LIMITED RUN: Fri., July 5 & Sat., July 6 @ 8:00 pm; Sun., July 7 @ 7:00 pm and Thurs., Fri., Sat., July 11, 12, 13 @ 8:00 pm at The Theater Under St. Marks, 94 St Marks Place, NYC, Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com

Playwright/Actress Alaina Hammond adds producer to her credentials with Michael Hagins' immersive version of Sartre's NO EXIT, makingher producer credits bi-coastal. Hammond has more than 50 original plays performed in New York for years.

In Sartre's version of Hell, we enter a mysterious impenetrable room where individuals are trapped and forced to see themselves through the eyes of others. In this interpretation, an immersive element allows the audience to join in the claustrophobic atmosphere thus making hell more than "other people" it makes it ourselves.

The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City was started in 2004 by Michael Hagins, and brought classical and classic-themed works to a modern audience for over seven years. This is done by giving new looks and concepts to texts by modifying costuming, sets, and props - and reinterpreting dialogue - without changing the plot in any way.

