Activist Sophia Gutchinov's World Premiere Solo Play THOSE WHO REMAINED is Coming to La MaMa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

La MaMa will present the world premiere of Those Who Remained, a transformative multimedia solo show written and performed by Sophia Gutchinov about finding one's activist voice while navigating the complexities of identity, culture and tradition encompassing her unique Italian-Mongolian heritage. Rani O'Brien directs. Eight performances will be staged at The Club at La MaMa, 74A East 4th Street in New York City, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from May 8-18, 2025.

In this transformative multimedia solo show, Sophia Gutchinov explores the profound depths of love through a deeply personal lens of Indigenous ceremony and modern dating. Drawing from her unique Italian-Mongolian heritage, she weaves a narrative that bridges cultural divides, reflecting her background of a Buddhist father and Catholic mother. The performance incorporates projections, comedy, and spoken word, creating an immersive experience that confronts personal roots and identity. Collaborating with artists from diverse backgrounds – including AAPI, Latin, Black, LGBTQ+, and Kalmyk tribal performers – Gutchinov examines her family's complex history, including her grandparents' escape from WWII, her parent's nomadic journey to…New Jersey, and her recent journey to her father's homeland, all viewed through an intersection of acting and neuroscience. Recommended for audiences 16+.

"Tracing the paths of my ancestors across Mongolia and Italy, I discovered that healing was both a solitary act and a collective journey,” shared Gutchinov. “Each step reconnected me to the stories that shaped my family, and to the broader human experience of resilience, love, and transformation. Those Who Remained is a bridge between cultures, a testament to the power of understanding our shared humanity.

Tickets are $35. $30 for students and seniors. Visit LaMaMa.org.

First 10 tickets to every performance only $10 each (limit 2 per person). Advance sales online only, first come, first served. Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees. The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Those Who Remained is produced by La MaMa. Director & Scenic Designer: Rani O'Brien; Lighting Designer: Kevin Dunn; Sound Designer: Boris Nazarov; Projection Designer: Luna Yixi Wu; Dramaturg: Catherine Filloux; Production Manager & Co-Producer: Maddie Heeney; Stage Manager: Milan Eldridge; Assistant Producer & Props Master: Matthew Foster; Production Assistant: Allison Aube-Martin; Recording Violinist: Montana Debor; Recording Drummer: Sanal Leejean; Photographer: Jules Miranda; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Comments