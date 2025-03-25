ATTACK ON TITAN: THE MUSICAL To Be Featured At The 4th Annual Japan Parade And Street Fair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical, the 2.5D Musical sensation, will be featured at the 4th Annual Japan Parade & Street Fair on Saturday, May 10. The show recently performed a sold out engagement at New York City Center.

The appearance at the Parade will feature Takuro Ohno (Erwin Smith), Ryo Matsuda (Levi), Riona Tatemichi (Hange Zoë), and Blade Attackers: Hiroaki Shimoo, Ryuma Hashido, Yukiko Matsumoto, and Takahiko Kato.

The Attack on Titan manga by Hajime Isayama was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine by Kodansha from 2009-2021, winning numerous awards across Japan and the US including the Kodansha Manga Award and Harvey Award. The manga is comprised of 34 volumes, and there have been many adaptations including anime television series, video games, novels & more. Attack on Titan has sold 140 million copies and has been translated into 18 languages and published in over 180 countries.

It was also announced today that Japan Night Reception & Concert, a new event this year, will take place the night before the Japan Parade on Friday, May 9 at the Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The creation of Japan Night allows more artists, creatives, performers, organizations, and companies to showcase their expressions of modern and traditional Japanese culture. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30pm followed by the concert at 7:00pm.

The Concert will open with a performance from the cast of the stage version of the popular manga, ATTACK on TITAN: The Musical. Following this, MIYABI Koto and Shamisen Ensemble, led by a renowned Japanese koto player, Masayo Ishigure, will perform with this traditional instrument. There will also be a visual presentation of traditional Japanese crafts presented by the title sponsor of the event ASP Group. The event will close with a live performance by Sayaka Yamamoto, former captain of the popular group NMB48, and now a singer-songwriter.

Prior to the concert, guests will first enjoy traditional Japanese sake brewing and craftsmanship including MIO Sparkling Sake by Takara Sake USA Inc. and passed hors d'oeuvres at a tasting event. Beer and wine will also be served.

Tickets for Japan Night, which start at $75 (plus fees), can be purchased HERE.

The 4th Annual Japan Parade & Street Fair begins at 1:00PM on May 10, with Chef Masaharu Morimoto, restauranteur and star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, as Grand Marshal and Koji Sato as this year's Japan Parade Community Leader.

Sandra Endo, news correspondent on KTVV Los Angeles, Fox 11 News, and a feature reporter for Good Day LA, will serve, once again, as Emcee of the parade.

Concurrently with the Japan Parade, the Japan Street Fair will be held on West 72nd Street, between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.

