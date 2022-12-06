ARCHIE'S WEIRD PARODY Comes to Theatre Row Next Month
Performances run January 13-29.
After a SOLD OUT show 11/11/22 at Don't Tell Mama,"Archie's Weird Parody," written by Neil Klein and directed by Ley Nikfarjam is returning, bigger and better, this time January 13-29 at Theatre Row.
Archie's Weird Parody follows Jughead, after realizing that he is trapped in a doomed narrative. He discovers the killing of Jason Blossom is what starts Riverdale's descent into madness. So, with help from Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Cheryl, he adventures through the story to try to stop it. But with a guilty audience that is always watching, can anyone ever really escape?
With a rock musical theater score, Archie's Weird Parody uses Archie characters to make audiences ponder questions of suburbia. How safe is suburbia for marginalized people? Are generational cycles escapable? What happens when we demand more?
Archie's Weird Parody is created with love for these characters, and for everyone who has ever wondered what happens when the curtain falls.
The cast returning from Don't Tell Mama is Jack Spalding as Jughead Jones, Max Raymond as Archie Andrews, Delaney Ager as Betty Cooper, Ariana Montoya as Veronica Lodge, Jillian Doherty as Cheryl Blossom, Jordan Lemus as Toni Topaz, Connor Kopko as Jason Blossom and Reggie Mantle, Max Vaupen as Kevin Keller, and Francisco Alegria as Hiram Lodge.
