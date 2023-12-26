ANONYMOUS To Continue It's Run Of Monthly Shows At Spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater In 2024

2024 performances commence on Friday January 26th, 7:30pm.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

ANONYMOUS To Continue It's Run Of Monthly Shows At Spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater In 2024

spit&vigor wll present the continued run of Anonymous, written and directed by Nick Thomas. 2024 performances commence on Friday January 26th, 7:30pm. Followed by regular monthly performances on the fourth Friday of every Month through May 2024.

This exciting, site-specific production takes place at spit&vigor's tiny baby black box theater (58 Second Ave BROOKLYN, NY 11211, Studio 5818). Seating is extremely limited. For advance reservations, visitClick Here

Following the huge success of MAROONED!, a unique play experience where the audience was embedded on a desert island while turtle races, sword fights, beheadings and intimate scenes took place mere inches away, spit&vigor returns to their tiny baby blackbox theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Nick Thomas's ANONYMOUS. This deeply intimate play brings you front and center to witness an addiction support group. When support group leader Charlie is a no-show, a nervous Richard steps up to take control. Addiction, hope and sobriety are all at stake when the group must face their biggest threat so far - a challenge from within.

From the acclaimed site-specific company that brought In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (called "wrenching and visually eloquent" by The New York Times) and Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture), ANONYMOUS puts you right there in the room, making you a fly on the wall as you watch this raw, powerful, confronting and intimate look at addiction and sobriety. Theater company spit&vigor brings their ingenuity and skill to transform their space into a place of hope, comradery, free coffee and (of course) chocolate cream cookies - refreshments provided by spit&vigor.

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Caitlin Dullahan-Bates (Ectoplasm), Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Federico Mostert(Ectoplasm), Randy Arbujo (The Tales of Who), Nick Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), George Walsh (Improvisers Mindset)

Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Adam Belvo (fight choreography) and Nick Thomas (sound design).

More information: https://Click Here




