ANNA-VERSARY Comes To The Players Theatre in June

The Players Theatre will present NYC! Short Play Festival 2025, the first New York production of ANNA-VERSARY, written and directed by Shira Gorelick, with Lola Blackman and Julia Kim Caldwell at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St. New York, NY) on June 19, 20, & 21, 2025 at 7:00 pm and June 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm.

ANNA-VERSARY was selected for NYC! Short Play Festival 2025. The festival runs every Thursday through Sunday during June. Each play is NYC-themed and every week the audience will vote on a winner.

ANNA-VERSARY tells the story of two old friends who meet by chance on the subway on the anniversary of their friend's death. Laura Cahill, director of Cahill Writer Labs in which Anna-Versary was developed, calls Shira Gorelick "a writer who brings authenticity and ease to stories of living in the world as a young woman right now."

This event is open to the public.

Shira Gorelick is an LA-based playwright, television writer & creative producer, and emerging director from New Jersey/New York. She has worked in writers' rooms across genres, while her independent work specializes in woman-led dramatic comedies. Her work explores relational healing from grief and trauma. In 2024, she wrote and directed the one-act YOM KIPPUR ABORTION for The 49th Annual Samuel French OOB Festival, which was developed with ShPIeL Performing Identity and JewFace. A film adaptation is currently in development. Shira was also a Literary Fellow at The Braid and is a contributing writer at Lilith Magazine. She studied Film and Women & Gender Studies at Muhlenberg College and is most inspired by her grandmother, photographer Joan Roth, who moved to Manhattan as a teenage girl 60 years ago with a desire to make her life a meaningful adventure. She is represented by Hendryx Mgmt.

