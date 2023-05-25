AMT Theater Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY JR., March 30- June 8

Starting Tuesday, May 30th and running through June 8th, AMT Theatre at 354 West 45th Street will present The Addams Family, Jr.

Directed by Mary Lauren with musical direction by Michael Liepper, The Addams Family Jr. is AMT's third youth theater production in less than a year, following the phenomenal success of Shrek Jr. and Beauty and the Beast Jr.

With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise; Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family Jr. is performed with permission by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, which provides the following synopsis. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Shows will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults and $10 for kids, 13 and under. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here