A SLEEPLESS PLAY Created And Performed By Chloe Rice And Natasha Roland to Premiere Via CyberTank

Presented via CyberTank, the Tank NYC's virtual season, "A Sleepless Play" tells the story of Cash and Captain Lolly. Each morning at dawn Lolly arrives to find that Cash hasn't completed the task he gave them, and in a world turned upside down Cash has to juggle Lolly's manipulation with his own morality, all while ignoring that sound that keeps coming from inside the trunk.

A comedic, violent, and thought provoking 40 minute run time combines everything from waltzing to hand to hand combat, culminating in a post-apocalyptic absurd spectacle that is a mashup of a music video, action film, stage play, and a dream.

Created and performed by Chloe Rice (Cash) and Natasha Roland (Lolly/ The General)

chloeandnatasha.com

DETAILS:

The play is premiering via Youtube Live

Tickets:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1041765?fbclid=IwAR11jmFP2GE-OkWjOmiLAY4Gnuc2cI5uivsGw3uPzlX6vg2-qOS1L7C6j9U

Produced in association with CyberTank

thetanknyc.org

Cinematography by Alexa Werrlein and Nicolas Capra

Lighting Design by Max Stroher

Costume Design by Al Rosenberg

Production Assistance by Julia Squier and Vivian Brown

This show contains violence, harsh language, and gunfire and is not recommended for children