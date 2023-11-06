A 'CONFESSIONAL' OF A RECOVERING CATHOLIC: THE MUSICAL To Play The Magnet Theater

The performance will take place on Friday, November 10th.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Acclaimed actor and comedienne Julie McNamara will perform her new solo show, ​​A "Confessional" of a Recovering Catholic: The Musical, at the Magnet Theater on Friday, November 10th.

A first-hand account from a Catholic in "recovery", from navigating mixed messages about life to just talking about feelings, Confessional is a story of finding oneself in the confines of a strict religious upbringing- complete with comedy, and some Catholic hymns of course!

McNamara says: "Having been raised Catholic, I have been in 'recovery' for a LONG TIME: all those prayers you didn't actually understand, those many times in that scary confessional, and the constant guilt! I better still be apologizing! (Fear not- I am!) How does a good Catholic girl navigate sex, abortion, career, eating disorders, or... actually talking about feelings? Complete with music- only Mass-appropriate hymns, of course, with NONE of the lyrics changed at all- this show will really get you questioning what's in those Hail Marys..."

Julie McNamara is a mainstay in New York's sketch and improv comedy scenes, having performed with Magnet Theater's Livewire sketch teams, LIT Comedy's virtual sketch team, and BoogieManja Sketch Collective. She is also an accomplished singer and musical theater performer, having most recently played the role of Melanie in Grumpy Old Men at LaComedia Theatre. Her original song parody series can be found on her YouTube channel.

​​A "Confessional" of a Recovering Catholic: The Musical is being presented as part of a double bill with David Puck Drag's Big Book of Improvised Interactive Musical Stories. Tickets are $10 and are available at the link below.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Julie McNamara (Writer and Performer)

Julie McNamara is an actor, singer, and comedian based in NYC, who holds a degree in Voice Performance from Westminster Choir College. Favorite roles include Melanie Norton in Grumpy Old Men, Amy in Company, Fairy Godmother in Shrek the Musical, Mistress Quickly in Henry V and Blue Fairy in Pinocchio. She is also an actor with the Magnet Theater Sketch house team, and formerly performed with BoogieManja Sketch Collective and LIT Comedy. Proudly represented by Dream Maker Talent Management. Follow @juliemcnamaraartist on Instagram and @juliemcnamara on YouTube.




