927 Productions to present Do You Feel Anger? by Mara Nelson-Greenberg at the Chain Theatre June 27-29, 2025. The dark comedy, directed by Serena Norr, marks the production company's debut.

The cast includes Cinthya Vargas, Amber Jessie, Connor Creagan, Feodor Dolan, J. Xavier Rivera, Lida June Ramsey, and Brian Bagot.

In Do You Feel Anger?, Sofia (Vargas) is hired to teach empathy at a debt collection agency-only to discover that the workers don't understand what emotions are. The play explores the absurdity-and the danger-of a world where some people's feelings are prioritized while others are ignored. With biting wit and surreal moments, the work examines emotional labor, workplace toxicity, and the limits of empathy.

Performances will take place at Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 36th Street in New York City. Tickets are $25 through May 15.

