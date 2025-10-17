29th Street Playwrights Collective To Present Staged Reading Of WINTER WHEAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Playwrights Collective <29thstplaywrightscollective@gmail.com>

Date: Fri, Oct 17, 2025 at 3:11 PM

Subject: 29PWC Presents a Staged Reading of WINTER WHEAT

To:

29th Street Playwright Collective New Works Series 2025 Presents a Staged Reading of

WINTER WHEAT by Michael Wells-Oakes on Monday, October 20, at 7pm at the Attic Studio at the Tank. The reading will be directed by Suze Allen.

America,1951. Miriam Britton, a wife and mother of two, hungers for challenge, acceptance, autonomy. To rediscover herself she battles patriarchal rule! The Gods' wrath is immense, their punishment swift! An ancient tale told in the present tense. Winter Wheat was a semi-finalist for the Risk Theater Modern Tragedy Competition.

In his play WINTER WHEAT, Michael Wells Oakes sculpts a tragedy set in 1950's America in conversation with Euripides' THE BACCHAE. Who has the right to power? What makes us free? How do our best good intentions turn out bad? How can a person lose all hope?

Questions as ancient as human existence and as modern as today. Winter Wheat is an exciting piece of theater that will have you holding your breath, as your heart breaks.

The cast features Carole Forman* (TOUCH, BRING THEM BACK), Jane Ives* (TRANSGRESSION and GONE BEFORE YOUR EYES short film), Eleanor Jackson* (The Neighborhood Theatre Project), Joel Ripka* (BEHIND THE SHEET, NY Times Critic Pick), and Jeanne Smith (WE HAVE TO HURRY, and WHEN QUEENS COLLIDE), and Gus Gretzinger.

Director Suze Allen is an author, poet, writing coach, ghostwriter, editor, writing teacher, playwright, dramaturg, and theatre professional. Suze is the director for Hear Me Out Monologues online on first Mondays, and she has directed shows and had her plays produced on both coasts, as well as Alaska and Edinburgh. Most recently she directed two World Premieres; Richard Fouts' THE BIRTHDAY LOTTERY at Z Space in San Francisco and Roland Tec's WHAT WE GET TO KEEP at Hill Arts in Portland, Maine. Every Labor Day weekend she can be found in Westport, Connecticut teaching Mining the Depths ~ Memoir, Monologue, and Your Deepest Treasure with the monologue maestro Roland Tec.

WINTER WHEAT is Michael Wells-Oakes eighth play to have its first public reading presented by the 29th Street Playwrights Collective. He is a National Playwrights Conference Finalist, a recipient of a NYFA Grant, recipient of a Silver Ear Award at the Monologue Festival; his plays have been produced at The Depot (CT), Eclectic Full Contact Theater (IL), The Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage (NJ), White Fire Theater (CA), The Ko Festival (MA), and Manhattan Class Company.

Tickets at TICKETLEAP

WHERE: the ATTIC STUDIO, 6th Floor of THE TANK at 312 W36th Street, btw 8th & 9th Aves.

There is an elevator, but there are 3 steps into the Studio, no handrail.

*These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Comps are available for AEA members.

If you need assistance paying for this ticket, please email us at 29thstplaywrightscollective@gmail.com