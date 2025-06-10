2002 by Matt Cox and Stephen Stout Premieres at UNDER St. Marks This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The writer of the long-running Off-Broadway wizard comedy Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic returns with a new comedy riffing on end-of-an-era high school movies. 2002 performs at UNDER St. Marks theater in New York City, July 11th through July 20th. Tickets are available at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1202/.

June 18th, 2002. It's the last day of high school in South Cumberland, New Jersey. It's also prom. And Sarah Preacher's pre-prom party. And graduation. And the battle of the bands. And the show choir state showcase. And the big volleyball game. And school picture day. And Billie Horner and Michael Carmichael may have just broken up. And Simon Shartzman said he'd buy weed. And Rob Dylan claims he wrote the best song of all time. A lot is going on.

2002 is a new comedy play set in the days when we were confused and/or dazed. When life was both super and bad. When we had one last night to change things forever...

Will you come to the show with us? Circle one: Yes. No. Maybe.

Written by Matt cox, (Puffs Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic & Magic, Kapow-i GoGo) and Stephen Stout and directed by Stephen Stout.

The full company includes Nick Carrillo, Jimmy Dailey, A.J. Ditty, James Fouhey, Allison Frasca, Alex J. Gould, Lindsley Howard, Andy Miller, Karsten Otto, Eleanor Philips and Jordan Sison.

2002 will be presented at 7:00pm on Fri 7/11, Sat 7/12, Sun 7/13, Sat 7/19, and Sun 7/20 at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place New York, NY 10009)

