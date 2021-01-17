triangle productions! Streams ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END
The production will be streaming January 28 – February 13.
triangle productions! will stream Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel.
The production will be streaming January 28 - February 13 on www.fiveohmtv only. For tickets, visit https://www.fiveohm.tv/triangle-productions/at-wits-end
Admission: $15.00 for 24-hour viewing
From the writers of the smash hit Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins comes a comic look at one of our country's most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" Discover the story behind America's beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all - the truth
Featuring Helen Raptis (AM NW Host) as Erma Bombeck.
Helen has been seen on triangle productions! stage in such shows as Juicy Tomatoes, 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche, Sordid Lives, I'll Eat You Last, and Next Fall.
Directed by Donald Horn
Costume, set, props by Donald Horn
Stage Manager - Jason Coffey
Videographer - David Kinder/Kinder Pics