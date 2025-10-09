Zoë Kim's DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) Extends for Additional Week at The Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Public Theater begin previews for the New York premiere of DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?), written and performed by Zoë Kim in her debut at The Public Theater, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Tuesday, October 14. DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) officially opens in The Public’s Shiva Theater on Friday, October 24. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, November 9, the production has now extended through Sunday, November 16.

DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) is Zoë Kim’s autobiographical journey through love’s many forms—how it’s learned, given, and reflected inward. In a nimble and tender solo performance, Zoë shapeshifts into the souls of her family through a landscape of memories where tears and laughter collide. It’s not just a story, but a reckoning—weaving through the textured threads of Korean/American identity, belonging, and healing. DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) is a poetic love letter to the inner child, and hopefully yours too. Directed by Chris Yejin and choreographed by Iris McCloughan.

DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) was recently included in New York Magazine’s 30 Plays and Musicals We Can’t Wait to See This Fall and The New York Times’ 17 Off Broadway Shows to Enliven Your October.

DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) features scenic design by Tanya Orellana, costume design by Harriet Jung, lighting design by Minjoo Kim, sound design by Tae Jong Park, projection design by Yee Eun Nam, dramaturgy by Amrita Ramanan, and voice and text coaching by Julie Congress. Taeuk Kang serves as production stage manager and Intuitive Production Management serves as production manager.

DID YOU EAT? (밥 먹었니?) marks the beginning of Ma-Yi Theater Company’s residency at The Public, which also includes the world premiere of Jeena Yi’s JESA, March 10, 2026 – April 05, 2026. The residency follows collaborative productions of Teenage Dick by Mike Lew in 2018, The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh in 2022, and SUMO by Lisa Sanaye Dring in 2025. The Public and Ma-Yi's shared commitment to nurturing and uplifting diverse voices in the American theater is the foundation of this continued partnership. The Public is proud to continue working with Ma-Yi and to honor and celebrate their important mission of providing a home for Asian American artists, while producing theater that breaks boundaries.