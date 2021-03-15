Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZERO-RAMA: BACK TO ZERO Announced at Metropolitan Playhouse

Zero Boy presents his inimitable and off kilter take on the world around us...so we don't have to brave it.

Mar. 15, 2021  

ZERO-RAMA: BACK TO ZERO Announced at Metropolitan Playhouse

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse will welcome Zero Boy BACK to its on-line "venue" with a new show of sonic storytelling and improvisational repartee: ZERO-RAMA, Zero Boy, March 17, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through March 21, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern). Available at: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org/watchzerorama

Premiering Wednesday, March17, 2021 at 8 PM, EST, the show will remain live on the Playhouse YouTube channel and Facebook page through Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Back with an all new collection of scenes and improvisations, created during the Pandemic of 2020, Zero Boy presents his inimitable and off kilter take on the world around us...so we don't have to brave it.

Performed by Zero Boy, with graphics by James "Big Twin" Suhre.

Entertainer and 'vocal cartoonist' Zero Boy is an East Village icon renowned for his unique blend of sound and mime, the results being akin to a performed comic book. A prolific entertainer, his solo comedic routines have been featured throughout the U.S. and Europe in traditional theater, vaudeville, burlesque, festivals, stand-up comedy, television, radio, film and digital media.

Zero Boy's vocal acrobatics have been featured in Fox and Friends, Good Day New York, MTV and was the evil Dr. Drago on Nicktoon's Alien Dawn. His unique sound talents and character voices have led to performances on numerous radio shows and he regularly performed on NPR's The Next Big Thing.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
WINTERS NIGHT to Be Presented by The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse Photo

WINTER'S NIGHT to Be Presented by The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse

MIDDLETOWN Starring Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, and Adrian Zmed Makes Streaming D Photo

MIDDLETOWN Starring Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, and Adrian Zmed Makes Streaming Debut

Robert Cuccioli, James Rana and More to Star in Virtual Presentation of HOME SWEET HOMELAN Photo

Robert Cuccioli, James Rana and More to Star in Virtual Presentation of HOME SWEET HOMELAND

VIDEO: Seth Sikes Releases Ring Them Bells! in Honor of Liza Minnellis Birthday Photo

VIDEO: Seth Sikes Releases 'Ring Them Bells!' in Honor of Liza Minnelli's Birthday


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Conspirators Present Annual JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR DO-IT-YOURSELF MESSIAH COMPLEX
  • Chicago Dancemakers Forum Launches City-Wide Production Residency Pilot Project
  • Broadway In Chicago Announces New Date for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
  • Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Return To Cabaret in LIFE, LOVE AND WHO KNOWS WHAT ELSE?