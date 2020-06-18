York Theatre Company's 'Uniquely York' Online Auction Adds New Items

The York Theatre Company has added new items to its 50th Anniversary "Uniquely York" Online Auction. Bidding has been extended and will now conclude Sunday evening, July 5, 2020 at 11:55PM. Bids are now being accepted online at www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187.

While the theatre is dark, The York staff has been coming up with some uniquely York items that would be fun to auction off and help The York through this "extended intermission." Featured items now open for bid include autographed vocal score from Closer Than Ever, autographed posters from the pre-Broadway tryouts of The King and I and Love Never Dies, autographed copy of sheet music from the new musical Hadestown by Anais Mitchell, An Evening with David Shire, master classes with Steve Ross, workshop with acclaimed actor/writer Gretchen Cryer, original sketches and drawing by the legendary composer Harvey Schmidt, and by popular demand, an additional signed sheet of music from Fiddler on the Roof!

SELECT "UNIQUELY YORK" ONLINE AUCTION ITEM HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

a-? THE KING & I ORIGINAL PROGRAM WITH 6 AUTOGRAPHS THAT INCLUDE GERTIE, YUL, RODGERS, VAN DRUTEN, AND MORE!

The "Playgoer" for the out-of-town tryout of The King and I at The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, 1950. This program contains an incredible collection of autographs, including Richard Rodgers, director John Van Druten, Gertrude Lawrence, Yul Brynner (before he was Yul Brynner!), and more. A once-in-a-lifetime piece of musical theatre history. Courtesy of Stephen Abbey and Bill Castellino.

a-? Sheldon Harnick HANDWRITTEN "SUNRISE, SUNSET" SHEET MUSIC FROM

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

BY POPULAR DEMAND: Sheldon Harnick has offered an additional treasure! A true piece of Broadway history, from its legendary co-writer: "Sunrise, Sunset" on two pages, handwritten and signed for The York by Sheldon Harnick himself. This beloved song from Fiddler on the Roof, with lyrics by Harnick and music by the late Jerry Bock, is a priceless piece of theatrical memorabilia ready for a place of honor on your wall. Courtesy of Mr. Harnick.

a-? Alan Menken & David Zippel HERCULES SHEET MUSIC, SIGNED

Handwritten reproduction of the first part of "To Be Human," a new song written by Alan Menken and David Zippel especially for the stage production of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater in the summer of 2019. Signed by Alan and David, who distributed it to the cast before the closing performance.

a-? WAY DOWN HADESTOWN" SHEET MUSIC, SIGNED

This is Epic: the first page of sheet music of "Way Down Hadestown" from Hadestown, signed by Tony-winning composer and lyricist Anaïs Mitchell and performer Andre De Shields. Courtesy of Jimmy Ludwig.

a-? ULTIMATE SPAMALOT FAN PACKAGE

Items from the Opening Night of Spamalot on Broadway. The package includes Opening Night Playbill, Ticket Stub, Compass, can of Spam, and a DVD collection of Monty Python films. A collector's paradise! Courtesy of Karen Mason and Jimmy Ludwig.

a-? ORIGINAL 42ND STREET LP, SIGNED BY ENTIRE CAST!

A mint condition copy of the original cast LP of the 1980 Broadway production of 42nd Street signed by the entire cast, including Tammy Grimes and Jerry Orbach. Courtesy of Randy Skinner.

a-? AN EVENING WITH David Shire IN YOUR HOME!

Academy Award and two-time Grammy winning composer (and multiple Tony and Emmy nominee), David Shire (Baby; Closer Than Ever; Big; Starting Here, Starting Now) will play a set of inimitable cocktail piano, including some of his own music, at your soiree - when social gatherings are safe again, of course. You and your guests will thrill to this once-in-a-lifetime musical experience...in your own home!

a-? BE IN "THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS"!

From Casting to the Opening Night Party, join The York on one of our journeys bringing musical theatre to life by following a mainstage production from start to finish. Sit in on a casting session, attend the first rehearsal and meet & greet, see the first preview, and delight in the opening night performance and the after-party. Then, enjoy an intimate dinner with members of the creative team once the show has opened. You might even get to watch a performance from backstage or the stage manager's booth! This package is the perfect opportunity for any musical theatre lover to learn more about what goes into producing an Off-Broadway show.

a-? "TAP THERAPY!" WITH BROADWAY'S Jeremy Benton

Put some pep in your step with a private one-on-one dance class with York's favorite alum Jeremy Benton (Cagney). Jeremy feels we can all use a little Tap Therapy! He is offering two one-hour tape classes (via FaceTime, of course) and will tailor the class to your specific needs and wants. If you're just beginning, he will start with the basics. If you're already a tap dancer, he will jump right into some fun choreography.

Visit www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187 to view additional items and place your bids.

The York looks forward to welcoming everyone back as the theatre enters act two-- the beginning of its next 50 years.

Together we can create. Together we can cheer. Together we can sing. Together we can bring musicals to life. Help The York continue through this "intermission." If you would prefer to make a donation without perusing the auction items, please visit The York's website at www.yorktheatre.org

