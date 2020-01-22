YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Comes to Caveat

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  
YOUR LOVE, OUR MUSICAL Comes to Caveat

Your Love, Our Musical! - a long form improvised musical in which comedic musical masterminds (Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman) interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical about that couple's love story - comes to to Caveat on Friday, February 14th at 7 & 930PM!

YLOM, as it's affectionately known, is a long-running NYC comedy institution starring two of New York City's finest musical improvisers. Rebecca and Evan use their unique comedic chemistry, vocal skill, and improvisational abilities to transform audiences' simple meet-cutes into bombastic choruses, their Tinder swipes into epic dance numbers, and their relationship snafus into chopped and screwed hip-hop epics.

Bring your significant other for a night of comedy and music unlike any you've ever seen (or will see again.)

Friday, February 14th at 7 & 930PM | $15-25
Caveat
21 A Clinton St.
New York, NY 10002

Mobile tickets available: http://bit.ly/Vday-Show1 http://bit.ly/Vday-Show2



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • REMEMBERING JAMES The Musical Starts 2020 National Tour At The Carnegie Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the US Premiere of (IN THE NIGHT TIME) BEFORE THE SUN RISES
  • Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Season Will Continue with 10-MINUTE CONNECTIONS: JUSTICE
  • americUS Comes to Cincinnati Playhouse
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement