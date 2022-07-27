World Premiere of Rebecca Hamner's SUNNY & DAWN to Open at Soho Playhouse in August

The world premiere of the one-woman show, Sunny & Dawn, will play at Soho Playhouse, Off-Broadway theatre at 15 Vandam Street in the Hudson Square area of Manhattan, August 12th and August 13th at 7PM.

Directed by Venezuelan actress and director Sofía Figueroa (1st place winning production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's competition: "Voces Latinx 2020"), teamed up with writer and actress, Rebecca Hamner, who's now returning to the Soho Playhouse stage for the premiere of her one-woman show, Sunny & Dawn.

As NASA researcher Sunny deals with the death of her wife, Dawn, she begins to contemplate the consequences of their discovery and what it means to face death and mourning through humor, blunt honesty, and one too many glasses of wine. She specifically struggles with the question: Once you've experienced life on another planet, can this life compare?

Produced by Ji Woo Jung, Sunny and Dawn is based on Rebecca's personal relationship with grief and her eternal interest in space. The production also features sound design by Meade Morrison, set design and costume design by Bayleigh Young, social media outreach by Lea Mavrodin, graphic design by Sofia Tarczy-Hornoch, and stage managing by Emily Pazmino.