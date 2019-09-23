World Music Theatre Co Announces Company For Inaugural Off-Broadway Production

"Now, more than ever before, there is a need for mutli-culural, community-building theatre that resonates with global family audiences, " says WMTC founder, Brian Barrentine. "Starting with the Off-Broadway production of FunikiJam's "Special Mission: Baby Likes to Rock" The World Music Theatre Company will build on FunikiJam's rich tradition of inclusion, education, open-mindedness, and innovation while engaging emerging audiences of the 21st century with relevant, hopeful, and magical music theatre productions in New York City and around the world."

Written by and starring Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam with Ashton Parrack as Agent Melody, Andrea Galata as Agent Keona, Damien Alix-Souhabi as Agent Theo, and Kaila Wooten as Agent Mimi, FunikiJam's Special Mission: Baby Likes to Rock! is the showpiece of FunikiJam's Fall Season which includes 70 weekly programs at 20 venues throughout New York City, school programs, birthday parties, and special events. Production design is by Maarten Cornelis heads the production team, which includes Qian Su (Carolyn) and Harry Lin.

Brian Barrentine (Captain Jam) is a lifelong artist, educator, and world traveler, Brian Barrentine is the creator, voice and face of FunikiJam World Music - multiple winner of the Parent's Choice Award for Best Music. Barrentine has been cast in numerous musicals on Broadway and Off; played Elvis in "Elvis the Musical" European Tour; written the Gymboree Music Program; served as Early Childhood Director at Brooklyn Conservatory; taught as Professor of Early Childhood Arts at New York University, and acted on screen in TV shows like The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, and Law & Order SVU.

Ashton Parrack (Agent Melody) is delighted to be making her Off-Broadway debut with Funikijam! She recently received a degree in Vocal Performance from Oklahoma City University. Previous credits include 'La Traviata' with Amore Opera, 'Cinderella' with Poteet Theatre, and 'Anything Goes' with Oklahoma City University. She would like to thank Mom & Dad for their unconditional love and support

Andrea Galata (Agent Sbrexy) is a New York based, internationally awarded Italian performer. On stage Andrea Galata played many lead roles directed by Judith Malina and Irene Papas among the others. Honored by the President of the Italian Republic with the Golden Star for Civil Merits in Arts, he starred in TV series by Sky/Newscor and in two seasons of the Japanese Otona-No Kiso Eigo and in several feature films.

From the comfort of his Grandma's basement in Montreal to the stages of New York, Damien Alix-Souhabi (Agent Theo) has been singing his whole life. He's been lucky enough to travel and work his craft in far away reaches of the world! He's been part of the FunikiJam family for the Off Broadway shows Music Garden and Totally Awesome Summer! Other credits include: Beauty and The Beast, Hair, Moulin Rouge (directing), Jekyll & Hyde and more. He sings every month at the Let's Broadway Cabaret.

Kaila Wooten (Agent Mimi) is a recent NYU Tisch grad and a FunikiJam alum! Wooten took Funikijam's first classes in TN before moving to the city 16 years later, where she studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and collected credits such as Rose in Dogfight at A Class Act, Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors at Tisch New Theater, and Margie in Silent Sky. Film/TV include: "Curvy Girls Rock", "Interns", Truth or Dare. Recordings include: Words and Tones (Soloist), Disney's Moana Jr. (Sina), Disney's The Lion King Jr. (Adult Nala), MTI's James and the Giant Peach Jr. (Ladybug).

Maarten Cornelis (Lighting Designer and Production Manager) is a Light Designer and Production Manager for theatre and film. He has over 15 years of experience with shows currently running on Broadway and at the prestigious Carnegie Hall. Maarten has been FunikiJam's production designer for seven productions including the Rhythm Boom Boom China Tour. For more information on Maarten, check out: www.maartencornelis.com

Touring since 2000 and Off-Broadway since 2015, this NY TIMES pick for "best events"recently made its debut in China with a 24 city tour that played to over 50,000 people. The show blends education and fun with globe-spanning musical adventures that celebrate world culture; engaging little ones - and their grown up friends - with live music, singing, dancing, spectacle, and audience participation in a fully produced theatrical setting.

When Captain Jam and the Agents of Jam launch a musical mission to promote "Rocking Around The World", they transport the audience to a World Music Fair for music exploration of Mexico, Africa, Germany, Ireland, Arabia and America. Will musical tools and imagination be enough to complete their special mission or will they need to recruit and train audience members to serve as Junior Agents of Jam? Prepare your child - and inner child- to dance, sing and play along as desired!

This family-friendly show is recommended for children 10 and under with an adult companion.

Tickets are available at https://www.funikijam.com/see-a-show





