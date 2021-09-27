Working Theater Announces Fall 2021 Programming



Working Theater has announced programming details for its fall 2021 season, marking a return to in-person events, new partnerships, and a strengthening of relationships in all five boroughs.

Fall 2021 programming features two workshop productions and begins with a special concert workshop of That's Life (Oct 16-17), presented at long-time Working Theater partner IBEW Local 3. This new play with music centers on a down-and-out local rock legend who finds redemption in the latest 1980s invention... karaoke! The second presentation, Butterfly Effect NYC (Oct 20-24) from Nomad Theatrical Co., takes a deep dive into Hell's Kitchen with an immersive walking tour exploring the varied lives of the people who call it home. The season also includes the continuation of Working Theater's longstanding and highly regarded education program, TheaterWorks!, which teaches playwriting and performance to working people and culminates in public performances.

Producing Artistic Director Laura Carbonell Monarque commented, "Having spent 18 years under the leadership of Working Theater's long-time leader Mark Plesent and, most recently, partnering with Co-Artistic Director Tamilla Woodard for a remarkable season of online programming, it gives me great joy to welcome audiences back to in-person performances with my inaugural season as Working Theater's Producing Artistic Director. As we enter our 37th season, Working Theater is strengthening our relationships in all five boroughs, including an exciting residency at our long-time community partner, IBEW Local 3, and brand new partnerships with artistic collaborators like Nomad Theatrical and more to be announced later in the season. We are thrilled to embrace collaboration as we seek to broaden access to brand new works of theater for and about working people- the essential workers we have all come to rely on in New York City and beyond."

More information about Working Theater's fall 2021 season follows. Additional programming for spring 2022 will be announced soon. Continuing Working Theater's commitment to access, all workshop productions will be available on a sliding scale donation basis.

Working Theater's 2021 Fall Season Programming

That's Life

Written by Steve Monarque

Original Songs by Steve Monarque & David Monarque

Directed by Christopher Scott

October 16 at 3PM & 7PM at IBEW Local 3 (158-11 Harry Van Arsdale Jr Ave. Flushing, NY)

October 17 at 3PM in Manhattan, location TBD

It's 4th of July weekend, 1985 and the local dive bar in a small working-class New Jersey town is doing all it can to keep the doors open- including hosting a competition with the newest invention... karaoke! When local rock legend John Buck returns after 20 years on the road, it turns his hometown upside down. With a vengeful heart and nothing left to live for, John is ready to give up, until a supernatural encounter with the karaoke machine changes his life forever. Join us for this story of revenge, redemption, and rock'n roll featuring an original score and an audience-participation karaoke competition every night.

Butterfly Effect NYC

Written by C.S. Hanson, Ravin Patterson, John Tillotson

Music Composed by Katie Down

Conceived and Directed by Grant Neale

October 20-22 at 4:30PM & 5:15PM

October 23-24 at 1:45PM, 2:30PM, & 3:15PM

Hell's Kitchen, location for ticket buyers only

A Working Theater supported workshop presentation, expanding on our recent tradition of creating work rooted in New York City communities, and our commitment to supporting and nurturing new work by independent Producing Artists. Created by Nomad Theatrical Co., Working Theater is pleased to support the development of this newly conceived version of Butterfly Effect NYC, that will make you look at New York in a whole new light. This immersive listening experience takes a deep dive into New York neighborhoods, exploring the varied lives of the people who call it home. Butterfly Effect NYC asks you to stop and listen to your neighbors (and to actually hear what's going on in their heads!). This fall, join an intimate audience of eight people and lose yourself in a multi-sensory walking tour of Hell's Kitchen.

Working Theater's 2021-2022 Educational and Direct Access Programs

Theaterworks! Playwriting and Performance Program

November 8, 2021 - Final Performance with Pathways2Apprenticeship

February 24, 2021 - Final Performance with 32BJ SEIU

TheaterWorks! teaches playwriting and performance to working people. During a sixteen-week class, students write and rehearse short theatrical pieces based on their work experiences, and perform them at an off-Broadway venue with professional actors and directors. In fall 2021, Working Theater will partner with Pathways2Apprenticeship, an organization that serves people from low-income communities in order to prepare them for careers in the building trades. Working Theater has previously partnered with P2A by presenting plays on sexual harassment and diversity at their workplace training programs.

32BJ SEIU has been a long-time TheaterWorks! partner, with many members returning each year for the program and expanding on their work in the class by becoming commission fund recipients, submitting their work to short play festivals, and using this class as a springboard for further education.

The Mark Plesent Commission Fund supports the commission and development of new plays by working people- in particular, those who have not had the privilege or the resources to self-identify or support themselves professionally as artists, but who have shown extraordinary talent, consistency of practice, and a commitment to writing within the mission of Working Theater. This past September, playwrights and a small production team gathered for the first developmental readings of these brand new plays by inaugural awardees Carlos Cotto and John Keane.

The program will continue into Spring 2022 with the announcement of the next two recipients at our Bridge Awards & Benefit in May, and a public performance of the two existing commissions.