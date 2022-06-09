Woodie King Jr's New Federal Theatre to Stream GONG LUM'S LEGACY

Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre will stream the World Premiere of Gong Lum's Legacy, written by Charles L. White and directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke, June 20-26. This special streaming presentation was pre-recorded from performances at Theatre at St. Clements in April 2022. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase online.

Gong Lum's Legacy takes place in 1925 in the Mississippi Delta. Set against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South, we witness the unexpected romance that blooms between Joe Ting, a Chinese Immigrant and Lucy Sims, a Black school teacher.

The cast features Anthony Goss* (Sankofa with Tribeca Performing Arts; NAACP Image Award for African America with Netflix), Alinca Hamilton* (Julius Cesar with Classic Stage Company; Someone Dies at the End at Edinburgh Fringe Festival), DeShawn White* (The Girls of Summer at Actors Temple Theatre; Motherless Brooklyn with Edward Norton), Eric Yang, Henry Yuk* (Yellow Fever with Pan Asian Rep; No Foreigners Beyond This Point with Ma-Yi Theatre Company). The creative team includes Set Design by Chris Cumberbatch (AUDELCO award for Set Design; Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design at the 2017 National Black Theatre Festival), Lighting Design by Victor En Yu Tan, Costume Design by Kathy Roberson (Grandma's Quilt with Negro Ensemble Company), Sound Design by David Wright (nine-time AUDELCO Award-winner for Excellence in Sound Design), and Properties Design by Marlon Campbell with Stage Manager Bayo, and Assistant Stage Manager Chrystal Campbell. Casting was by Lawrence Evans Casting. *Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Photo credit: Gerry Goodstein