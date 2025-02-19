What Will The Neighbors Say? Reveals Additional Programming For 9th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What Will the Neighbors Say? has shared programming for the second half of their Ninth Season. The company, helmed by James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, will present a world premiere production, a series of events in collaboration with New York University and a major convergence on the work of theatre practitioner Steve Wangh, raising funds for War Child.

"In this complicated current moment, we believe it is the responsibility of the artist to speak truth to power and make challenging and dynamic work," stated Clements. "Now is the moment to lean further into our mission to provoke questions through untold stories, rather than stepping back," added Hood Adrain.

On Saturday, March 15th, the Neighbors will present Being/Scene, a convergence on the work and practice of theatre maker, playwright and teacher Steve Wangh. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his seminal book "An Acrobat of the Heart," the day-long conference includes readings of three of his works from the last three decades, a panel discussion with Wangh's colleagues, theatre practitioners and scholars and a conversation with Wangh personally, followed by a reception. The event will be held at Gracemoon Arts Company and Theatre at 3 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY, 11206. All profits will benefit War Child, a global charity that works to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict and go to the hardest to reach places to support them. Tickets are available at neighbors.thundertix.com.

As the culmination of their residency at NYU's Espacio de Culturas, the Neighbors will program three public-facing events in April as part of a series entitled "Art and Archives: Building Politically-Engaged Work." Hosted in conjunction with Jordana Mendelson, the Director of Espacio de Culturas, as well as the other residency partners (the NYU Production Lab, NYU Bobst Libray, NYU Tisch Open Arts and the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives), the events combine performance, process and research. The Neighbors will present a work-in-progress sharing of Héctor Álvarez's Consejo de Guerra, based on his own family history with the conflict, which will have a mini-sharing and talkback on Friday, April 3rd at 3pm. The following week, the Neighbors will present a staged reading of At the Barricades on Friday April 10th at 7pm. Both of these events will be at Espacio de Culturas at 53 Washington Square S, New York, NY, 10012. Finally, they will gather artists, educators, researchers and producers, for a symposium on source based theatre, held at the NYU Production Lab (16 Washington Pl, New York, NY, 10003) and virtually from 10am-2pm on Friday April 17th. Free tickets to all of these events will be available soon via their website.

In June, the company will premiere At the Barricades at MITU580 in Brooklyn. The piece, a multilingual documentary theatre play about the international troops fighting in the Spanish Civil War, is written by Clements and Hood Adrain, and helmed by director Federica Borlenghi and supported by script supervisor Skye Pallo Ross. It will play from June 12th to June 29th. The project, which has been recognised by the National Endowment for the Arts in the 2024 cycle, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Cultural Development Fund at DCLA and the Brooklyn Arts Council, was developed at Brooklyn Art Haus and through a residency at NYU's Espacio de Culturas. Full cast and creative team to be announced.

Photo credit: Pablo Calderón-Santiago

