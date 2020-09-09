WalkUpArts Announces World Premiere Interactive Experience BABY JESSICA'S WELL-MADE PLAY

The interactive experience begins performances on Saturday, September 12th and continues for an open-ended run.

WalkUpArts has announced the world premiere of Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play, an interactive experience beginning performances on Saturday, September 12th and continuing for an open-ended run. The five-act phone adventure includes an audio-recording, live performances, interaction with an audience member from another performance and a mysterious fifth act that's months in the future. Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play will be performed for one audience member at a time, over two nights, from the comfort of their own homes.

Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play is written by Philip Santos Schaffer and directed by Isabel Quinzaños Alonso. The show is performed by Mary Round and features sound design and composition by Jorge Olivo; dramaturgy by Anna Woodruff; and additional voices provided by Alinca Hamilton, Kimberly Hughes, Jennifer Jiles, Jorge Luna, Evan Maltby, Alejandro Ruiz.

Following the success of The End of the World Bar and Bathtub, playwright Philip Santos Schaffer returns with a new interactive experience, Baby Jessica's Well-Made Play, loosely inspired by the story of Baby Jessica and the collective cultural experience U.S. citizens shared while witnessing Baby Jessica's 58-hour rescue October 14-16, 1987. The performances will coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the fall and rescue of "Baby Jessica" from a well in Midland, Texas.

