WINE IN THE WILDERNESS Extends for Additional Week at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company will present one-week extension of Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress and directed by Tony Award winner LaChanze in her New York directorial debut. Previously set to run through April 13, the production will now conclude its run on April 19, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.
Fortune has smiled on artist Bill Jameson – his friends just introduced him to a model for the final piece of his triptych on Black womanhood. But this woman, Tomorrow Marie, is no mere muse, and she’s about to give Bill much more than he bargained for. Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Harlem riot on a hot summer night, Wine in the Wilderness is a rarely-seen play from the brilliant mind of Alice Childress, whose Trouble in Mind recently took Broadway by storm. That production’s star, Tony-winner LaChanze, brings her deep connection to Childress's work to her New York directing debut.
Olivia Washington as “Tommy” and Grantham Coleman as “Bill” lead a cast that includes Brooks Brantly as “Sonny-man,” Lakisha Michelle May as “Cynthia,” and Milton Craig Nealy as “Oldtimer.”
Wine in the Wilderness features Scenic Design by Obie Award winner Arnulfo Maldonado (Trouble in Mind), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Lighting Design by Obie Award winner Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Kimberly Akimbo), Sound Design by Grammy Award nominee Bill Toles (Kowalski), and Wig/Hair Design by Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding). Jason Weixelman is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez, CSA.