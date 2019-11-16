WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY NAUGHTY PETS Extends Beyond the Footlights to Help Rescue Pets

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical, by Wendy Ann Gardner. This new musical based on the popular Naughty Naughty Pets franchise featured on Cartoon Network, with books published by Disney's Hyperion Books for Children features an award-winning cast.

Windywoo is building its brand by its commitment to the development of entrepreneurial partnerships and outreach programming. The musical has partnered with the Sean Casey Animal Rescue, developed the Windywoo Educators Curriculum Guide, and its expansion into sensory-friendly performances and Theatre of the Senses.

Sean Casey Animal Rescue is proud to be joining forces with Windywoo. The purpose of the Sean Casey Animal Rescue is to aid unfortunate animals in the interest of a higher quality of life. They take in rescued, confiscated, neglected, injured, ill, unmanageable, or otherwise unwanted animals from private owners, zoos, shelters, and other public organizations. These animals are cared for, and/or rehabilitated to the best of their ability and means until which time they can be found healthy, happy homes - whether it be through adoption to qualified candidates or legally released into habitats suitable to the specific species in conjunction with licensed wildlife rehabilitators. They do it because no one else will. Other rescues, the city's Animal Control, and our neighbors look to them for help and support. Over the years SCAR has saved thousands of animals with over 8000 animals pulled from animal care and control alone since 1998. Sean Casey Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill shelter specializing in the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of dogs, cats, reptiles, birds and small mammals. They are registered with the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets. You can learn more about their organization by visiting their website at https://www.nyanimalrescue.org

Authored by educator, Dr. Nicholas J. Cerullo the Windywoo Educators Curriculum Guide presents, for educators a variety of options, in a multidisciplinary approach, to promote active participation, by young adults, to the goals presented in this musical. They include; entertainment (pets display human behaviors while attempt to solve difficulties) and educational to identify the many options available for responsible conflict resolution, based on differences, and reducing the negative impact when "Bad Things' happen to individuals. Dr. Cerullo's educational career is approaching sixty years of interactions with learners' grades K - 13. Dr. Cerullo received a BA from Seton Hall University, MA from New York University, and a MED, Ed.D. from Columbia University, Teachers College. He is a recipient of Two Federal Fellowships at the University of California, Berkeley and Seattle Pacific College. Throughout his educational career, he has been involved with and or created experiences and programs such as; Students Against Drunk Driving, Time Out Talk It Out, Conflict Resolution. He has served as Chairperson of the North Castle Landmarks Preservation Committee and has a listing in the National Register of Historic Places. His research papers include co-author of "North Castle's Response to Lincoln's Call for Volunteers", "Letters from Grandma Shaw", and "Life and Times of a Union Civil War Officer, Journal of a POW". His background also includes biochemical research in the identification of new antibiotic chemicals at American Cyanamid and is proud to be associated with this project.

Thrilled to be working with such an amazing outreach programing are award-winning director Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Band In Berlin, Big Apple Circus, Anna Karenina, Legs Diamond), music director, Stephanie Bianchi, and associate director, Carol Schuberg.





