WIGHACKERS WITH DANIEL KOYE Podcast Announces New Season - Listen to the First Episode Now!

Award-winning hairstylist Daniel Koye, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network has announced his podcast Wighackers with Daniel Koye will have a new season. Get ready for 12 more exciting episodes featuring exclusive interviews with some of the real biggest stars in entertainment and beauty, such as Scott Barnes (Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist), Gina Bianca (Coach for the hair business), and Linda Powell (Broadway's Wilder, Wilder, Wilder and On Golden Pond). Get insider knowledge of all the happenings behind the camera, curtain, and chair.

Wighackers with Daniel Koye explores topics related to his life as a celebrity stylist, the world of entrepreneurs, wig tips and tricks, and much more. Daniel believes that "education is the key to success" and works to educate people about the misconceptions associated with wigs. He is committed to showing the hair industry and international audiences how wigs can enhance one's personal style and self-confidence.

This season of Wighackers with Daniel Koye has some heavy-hitting content. The first episode highlights his experience presenting for the International Salon and Spa Expo Digital Experience. Daniel has some incredible interviews as well with beauty powerhouse, Gina Bianca, Broadway's own, Linda Powell, internationally recognized makeup artist, Scott Barnes, and so many more! The Wighackers with Daniel Koye podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network has so many powerful insights into all things entertainment and beauty.