WHAT'S YOUR BACKUP PLAN? Podcast Releases New Episode With Wesley Cappiello

Cappiello has been featured in A Chorus Line National and International Tour plus A Chorus Line at New York City Center.

Actors Olivia Valli (Wicked, Jersey Boys) and Fiona McIntyre (Endangered!, Over the Rainbow) have released a new podcast responding to COVID-19's impact on the artistic community, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network. The podcast will be available bi-weekly on Mondays exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/whats-your-backup-plan/.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the loss of employment of artists across the country, actors Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre have released What's Your Backup Plan? to highlight ways in which artists have found inspiration in between jobs, created their own businesses, and reimagined the path to a fulfilling career. Each week, actors, directors, photographers, writers and musicians will be interviewed about their artistic processes and how they continue to stay active in between jobs. The podcast will deal with the Broadway shutdown, career uncertainty, gender equality and creative outlets that artists have found while practicing social distancing.

Singer, dancer, actor and writer Wesley Cappiello (A Chorus Line National and International Tour, A Chorus Line at New York City Center, Cabaret at Bristol Riverside) is featured in this week's episode. Wesley talks about leaving it all on the table in auditions, the importance of compelling storytelling, being in his dream show, and letting go of perfectionism.

Listen to the episode below!

Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre, both graduates of Montclair State University's BFA Musical Theatre program, have worked in New York City, on tour and at regional theatres across the United States and Canada, giving them a unique perspective on how artists in a variety of markets have been affected by the current pandemic. Episodes include interviews with Sharrod Williams (Hamilton, Cats), Bailey McCall (Waitress), and Meg Zervoulis (The Prom and Mean Girls).

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/whats-your-backup-plan/

The Podcast is be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Olivia Valli is a born and raised Jersey girl who earned her BFA in Musical Theatre at Montclair State University. Credits include Elphaba u/s on the Wicked 2nd National tour and she played her own grandmother in Jersey Boys Off-Broadway. Instagram- @oliviafvalli.

Fiona McIntyre is from Vancouver, British Columbia and has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University. Credits include Endangered! at The Davenport Theatre, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Lion in Winter, and Grease, as well as the CBC TV series Over the Rainbow. Instagram- @fionamcintyre. www.fiona-mcintyre.com

