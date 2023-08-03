WGA Members Eligible for $10,000 Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays

The plays will be performed by Wayne Brady, Billy Crudup, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gina Gershon, Walton Goggins, Natasha Lyonne, Sam Rockwell, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and more.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 1 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

WGA Members Eligible for $10,000 Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays

The American Playwriting Foundation and Building for the Arts NY have announced a new Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays, created to support WGA members who are unable to work due to the current strike. Open to all current WGA members, the Award will grant each of the six winning authors $10,000. Their plays will be performed in a special benefit performance at Theatre Row by Relentless Theater Company actors including Wayne BradyBilly Crudup, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gina GershonWalton GogginsNatasha LyonneSam RockwellDaphne Rubin-VegaLiev Schreiber, and Yul Vazquez. Five finalists will also be named and awarded $1,000 each. Picket Play judges include Tanya BarfieldEric BogosianAleshea Harris, and Lynn Nottage.

The American Playwriting Foundation believes that the survival of writers is essential to our society and that writers deserve respect and support—financially and artistically. APF is committed to offering that support, and to celebrating writers’ relentless spirit and invaluable creative contributions to American life.

“Many WGA members began their careers as playwrights,” commented American Playwriting Foundation Artistic Director David Bar Katz. “The Relentless Award, the largest cash prize in theater, was created for the specific purpose of supporting playwrights so that writing for TV and film wouldn’t be their only option if they wanted to eat and pay rent. But during this time, when those avenues have been closed to them, the American Playwriting Foundation – the theater community, the first artistic home to many of these artists – is here for them and has their backs.”

Submissions will be open now through September 5, 2023. Plays should be no longer than 15 pages and should be written specifically for this award. The required topic/theme of the plays is ‘Picketing/Striking.’ For full play submission guidelines, please visit https://theatrerow.submittable.com/submit/268258/the-2023-relentless-award-ten-minute-picket-plays.

Submission dates for the Relentless Award for full-length plays will be announced this fall.

The American Playwriting Foundation, established in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman and his relentless pursuit of truth in the theater, has presented the Relentless Award annually to a playwright in recognition of a new work. In its mere eight years, the Relentless Award has become one of the most impactful awards in theater, launching some of theater’s brightest new artists who are revitalizing the American stage: Obie Award-winner and Pulitzer finalist Aleshea Harris, whose plays have been produced non-stop since her Relentless win; Clare Barron, whose winning play Dance Nation went on to become a Pulitzer Prize finalist and winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize; Harrison David Rivers, whose play The Bandaged Place was produced at Roundabout Theatre Company; and Sarah DeLappe, whose play The Wolves, with over 500 productions, has become one of the most produced plays of the last decade.

Building for the Arts NY (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA’s signature programs – Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation– nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion. 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Kerry Washington to Discuss Upcoming Memoir at The Apollos Inaugural Festival of Arts & Photo
Kerry Washington to Discuss Upcoming Memoir at The Apollo's Inaugural Festival of Arts & Ideas

Get the latest updates on Kerry Washington's appearance at The Apollo's Inaugural Festival of Arts & Ideas. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain insights from the renowned actress and author.

2
ALT-HAMLET Satire Inspired By Shakespeare Classic Premieres In September Photo
ALT-HAMLET Satire Inspired By Shakespeare Classic Premieres In September

Silver Glass Productions will present the World Premiere of alt-Hamlet, a carnivalesque/grotesque new black comedy with characters and situations loosely inspired by Shakespeare's classic drama, written and directed by Suzanne Willett. Performances begin September 7 at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre.

3
ALT-HAMLET Satire Inspired By Shakespeare Classic to Premiere In September at Players Thea Photo
ALT-HAMLET Satire Inspired By Shakespeare Classic to Premiere In September at Players Theatre

Don't miss the world premiere of alt-Hamlet, a satirical black comedy loosely inspired by Shakespeare's classic. Get your tickets now!

4
BLUE MAN GROUP to Present Sensory-Friendly Performance in October Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP to Present Sensory-Friendly Performance in October

Discover the upcoming sensory-friendly performance by BLUE MAN GROUP. Join in for an unforgettable event suitable for all audiences.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You