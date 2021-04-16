Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE HAVE TO HURRY Will Stream on Broadway On Demand Starring Kathleen Chalfant

All proceeds from the live stream of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West.

Apr. 16, 2021  
Kathleen Chalfant will star in We Have to Hurry, streaming on Broadway on Demand May 1 and 2, 2021.

We Have to Hurry is a new play by Dorothy Lyman. At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, 70 year-olds Margaret and Gill are forced apart in their adjacent condos because of the mandatory isolation for all residents. Across their neighboring balconies, Gil who is seriously in love with her observes Margaret's frustrations and realizes he must use his wit and humor because every moment is precious. We Have to Hurry, but can he persuade her to come downstairs and take a walk on the beach with him?

In keeping with the play's touching message, all proceeds from the live stream of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West.

Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

Learn more at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/channels/details/we-have-to-hurry.


