WE HAD A WORLD Starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles Extends

The production will now play through Sunday, April 27, 2025. 

By: Feb. 25, 2025
The world premiere production of We Had A World, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman, has extended for an additional two weeks at NY City Center Stage (ii). The production will now play through Sunday, April 27, 2025. 

We Had A World features Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles. We Had A World is MTC’s first production at NY City Center Stage (ii) since the pandemic shutdown began.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love. 

Scenic Design is by John Lee Beatty. Costume Design is by Kaye Voyce. Lighting Design is by Ben Stanton. Original Music and Sound Design is by Sinan Refik Zafar. Wig and Make-Up Design is by Tommy Kurzman. Casting is by Kelly Gillespie. Production Stage Manager is Bess Marie Glorioso.

