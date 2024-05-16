Virtual Reality Thriller SCARLETT DREAMS Enters Final Weeks of Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scarlett Dreams, the world premiere of a new play written and directed by S. Asher Gelman (Afterglow, safeword) and produced by Midnight Theatricals, is in its final performances and must close on Sunday, May 26, 2024.



For the remaining 11 performances, day-of tickets purchased at the box office at Greenwich House Theater will be $10.01 for a binary rush price, pending availability.

Playwright/director S. Asher Gelman is probably best known for Afterglow, which opened Off-Broadway in 2017, became a sleeper hit with numerous extensions, and is currently enjoying productions across the globe. Gelman recently directed a new, critically-acclaimed, sold-out production of Afterglow at Southwark Playhouse in London.



In the heart of a digital revolution, Scarlett Dreams unravels a tantalizing mystery set against the backdrop of cutting-edge virtual reality. Siblings Milo and Liza are on the brink of launching RealFit, a revolutionary fitness and wellness application tailored for the latest VR headset. Eager to fine-tune their creation, they enlist Milo's husband, Kevin, for a final round of beta testing. Immersed in a world more vivid than he could have imagined, Kevin finds himself drawn to Scarlett, his virtual guide. But as their sessions intensify, Scarlett's enigmatic presence begins to blur the lines between virtuality and reality. As secrets unfold, the audience is invited into a labyrinth where the allure of the digital realm challenges our understanding of truth, connection, and the shadows that dwell within innovation. Scarlett Dreams is a groundbreaking exploration of love, identity, and the mysteries that lie just beyond the screen.



The cast features Brittany Bellizeare (FLEX) as Liza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting) as Kevin, Caroline Lellouche (Annie) as Scarlett and Borris Anthony York (Pippin) as Milo.

The design team includes Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (Dig) as co-set designers, Emily Rebholz (Indecent, Gutenberg! The Musical) as costume designer, Jamie Roderick (Make Me Gorgeous) as lighting designer, Brian Pacelli (Tommy and Me) as projection designer, Alex Mackyol (Afterglow) as sound designer and Brendan McCann as properties designer. Robbie Simpson is associate director, Jeff Markowitz will serve as Production Stage Manager and casting is by Hart Casting.



Scarlett Dreams is produced by Midnight Theatricals and Stefano Milici. Evan Bernardin Productions serves as general manager.

