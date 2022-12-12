Viral Musical Hit EPIC Will Release Concept Album on Christmas Day

The creator and producer of the new musical EPIC, an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, have announced the release of the first in a series of concept albums on Sunday, December 25. Entitled EPIC: The Troy Saga, the EP consists of the opening five songs from the musical which begins with the first part of the 3,000 year old Greek epic poem.

The book, music, and lyrics are by up-and-coming composer Jorge Rivera-Herrans, who also orchestrated and produced the tracks. His song clips and process videos have gone viral on social media with over 60 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube. The yet-to-be-released musical also has an active Discord fan community of over 15,000 people who share fanart, memes, fan theories, cover songs, positive affirmations, and tattoos of the lyrics.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jorgeherrans/video/7159668587089661227?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

The musical, maintaining its ancient Greece setting but with modern anime and video game influences, tells the classic tale of Odysseus' 20-year journey to return home to his family in Ithaca while being challenged by Gods, monsters, and the elements.

EPIC's fully sung-through 40-song contemporary score spans a range of musical genres including pop, electronic, rock, orchestral, and world music. EPIC: The Troy Saga is the first in a series of 9 albums set to be released in the near future. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, it will be made available in physical formats at a later date.

The talented cast of newcomers from around the world, many who auditioned through TikTok, consists of Teagan Earley as Athena, Steven Dookie as Polites, Luke Holt as Zeus, Armando Julián as Eurylochus, Rivera-Herrans as Odysseus, and more to be announced on later albums.

Ahead of the release some of the cast members will participate in a live streamed Q+A panel answering questions from the in-studio audience and online participants. The Q+A will take place December 20th at 7:00 PM EST, it will be produced by Full Out Creative and streamed live on YouTube.

The EPIC ensemble is made up of Drew Arisco, Alessandra Casanova, John Coons, Michael Fisher, Graham Hancock, Leah Platt, Fernanda Sardaneta, Erica Spondike, and Keith Weiss.

The album was recorded at Estudio 13 (Mexico City, Mexico), Quad Studios (New York, NY) and JP Warner Sound (Los Angeles, CA). Isai Araujo and Daniel Kaiser are the recording engineers along with JP Warner who is also mixing and mastering the album.

EPIC: The Troy Saga is produced and distributed by BRP Records, a new record company led by Tony-nominated producer Blair Russell that releases cast and concept albums from new music-centric theatrical projects and emerging artists. Prior projects include the concept album of new musical For Tonight available on all streaming platforms now.