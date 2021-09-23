Vineyard Theatre Announces Reggie D. White as Recipient of 2021 Colman Domingo Award

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, and actor-playwright-director-producer Colman Domingo have announced that Reggie D. White will be the second recipient of the Colman Domingo Award. Seeded in 2019 from the longtime collaboration between The Vineyard and Domingo, the Colman Domingo Award is bestowed annually to a multi-faceted Black male or male-identifying theatre artist to provide support and resources to create new work. Recipients are selected directly by The Vineyard and Mr. Domingo and receive a cash stipend, workshops and other developmental opportunities, access to writing and studio space, mentorship, and the ongoing support of The Vineyard. York Walker received the inaugural award in 2021.

Reggie D. White is a New York-based multidisciplinary theatremaker and educator. Last year he co-conceived and appeared in Vineyard Theatre 's virtual piece, Lessons in Survival, which was named Best Theatre of 2020 by The New York Times. His play In Case You Haven't Heard premiered virtually this year at Bay Street Theater.

Colman Domingo says, "It has been my hope to support the next generation of multi-hyphenate theatre artists in some impactful way. Not only by mentorship, but with a financial award. I knew that this was a perfect partnership with Vineyard Theatre which has been a New York home for me for over 10 years. They helped me flex my artistic muscles as an actor and playwright with my productions of A Boy and His Soul and Dot. They were the cheerleader who helped me see that I had something to offer The Scottsboro Boys, for which I am eternally grateful. I was so honored that they chose to honor my body of work at the 2019 gala. I wanted to give a gift back in return. To create an award for an African American man who could use the hand, access and support that The Vineyard and I could provide. I've watched Reggie blossom into an artist of true conviction and grace. He is a born leader and innovator. I look forward to seeing what he creates next."

Mr. Aibel and Ms. Stern said, " Reggie D. White is a true multi-hyphenate artist -- a triple-threat performer, director, educator, and playwright, whose ability to illuminate our shared humanity shines through his work. We are delighted and thrilled that he will be the next recipient of the Colman Domingo Award, and to be able to provide support as his creativity continues to find new paths of expression. We look forward immensely to collaborating with him as an artist-in-residence, and to the stories that he will tell."

Reggie D. White says, "For his entire career, Colman has shattered convention, laughed at limitations, and created art that stands the test of time - as an actor, writer, and as a director. And as a young artist who also started his career in the SF Bay Area, Colman was the prototype of what was possible for a black gay man who fully stepped into his power and embraced every corner of his identity and his passions. He continues to demonstrate that there is rich worth in our bodies, our unknowable complexity, our love, our heartbreak, and our joy. And that no one has the right to dictate to us what is 'beyond our grasp' or 'not in our lane'. For the last 9 years, I've had the great privilege of calling him a friend and mentor, and I'm beyond grateful to be the recipient of this year's Colman Domingo Award. I have witnessed first hand how the Vineyard has championed artists with brave, vulnerable, curious voices and I'm honored to have the Vineyard's support of my voice as a writer and direction in addition to my work as an actor. What a tremendous gift to be invited to stretch every facet of my artistic wings at an institution as storied as Vineyard Theatre . I hope I can continue to follow in Colman's incredible footsteps and leave the world better by my work and my example."

The 2021 Colman Domingo Award is made possible through the generosity of Joe and Mary Ann Allen.



a??a??Reggie D. White is a New York-based multidisciplinary theatremaker and educator. Last year he co-conceived and appeared in Vineyard Theatre's virtual piece, Lessons in Survival (Best Theatre of 2020, NYT). Other acting credits include The Inheritance (Broadway), Hundred Days (NYTW), The Luckiest (La Jolla Playhouse), I and You (59E59), and The Last Tiger In Haiti (Berkeley Rep). Directing credits include Bay Street Theatre, The Public, Bay Area Children's Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, and AlterTheatre Ensemble. His play In Case You Haven't Heard premiered virtually this year at Bay Street Theater, and he is currently co-writing a new play with Lauren Gunderson. He is an alum of the Atlantic Acting School, where he now serves as School Artistic Director. Reggie is a recipient of the TBA TITAN Award, the TCG Fox Fellowship, and is a founding company member of The Williams Project, a living wage theatre company. www.reggiedwhite.com