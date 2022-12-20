Video: Watch the Trailer for Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU
Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.
Anthony Rapp's Without You is coming to New World Stages beginning January 14, 2023.
Get a first look at the trailer below!
The creative team includes set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss the band includes Clerida Eltime (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).
Without You is written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler; the production will feature the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.
Without You is executive produced by Lisa Dozier; with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/, Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Margarida De Brito, Abigail E. Disney, Kim Vasquez, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the Production Stage Manager. Production Manager is Intuitive. LDK Productions is the General Manager.
In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.
