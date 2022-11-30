Video: Watch the Final Episode of HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO - Full Series Now Available

The final episode of the docuseries Here's To The Ladies Who, produced by The Broadway Women's Alliance and YesAnd Productions was released this morning, marking the finale of the six-episode series. Created by more than 100 women, Here's To The Ladies Who tells the stories of the women working on the business side of Broadway (and beyond), how they adapted during the Broadway shutdown, and how they helped relaunch the industry. Through interviews, first-hand accounts, and behind-the-scenes footage, this six-part docuseries is a celebration of women in theatre.

Watch below!

Directed by BWA member Heather Arnson, Here's To The Ladies Who includes interviews with more than 100 women in the theatre industry. Representing a wide range of experiences and perspectives on the impact of the March 12, 2020 shutdown and the path to relaunch, the series includes first-hand accounts from industry leaders and trailblazers to some of the women paving the way to a new era of theatre. Filmed over four months, across five time zones and two continents, through masks, in-person and through Zoom, Here's To The Ladies Who is a living library covering the expanse of the unbelievable highs and lows of a global pandemic and how it impacted the theatre industry. The full list of episodes is below:

Episode 1: How Did We Get Here?

On March 12, 2020, the Broadway industry was abruptly shut down as a new pandemic began to swell in NYC and beyond. What began as a one-month pause turned into 18 months without the lifeblood of the city: live theater. In Episode 1 of "Here's To The Ladies Who", we hear from the women who were on the ground when the news hit, and how they were impacted by that infamous day. Opening narration by Ashley Park.

Episode 2: Who We Are

It takes a village to put on a show. In Episode 2 of "Here's To The Ladies Who", we hear some of the changemaker women who are integral to making theater happen discuss what they do, how they came to do it, and the important function their roles serve in the Broadway ecosystem. Opening narration by Amber Gray.

Episode 3: The Shutdown

From layoffs to salary cuts to furloughs, Episode 3 of "Here's To The Ladies Who" brings to light the emotional and financial impact of what those decisions created. The women in this episode were faced with the impossible business impacts of the pandemic and global theater shutdown. Opening narration by Eva Noblezada.

Episodes 4 & 5 (Double Release): When We Had The Time

These complementary episodes examine the Broadway shutdown's impact when we were forced to take a break from our otherwise busy and overscheduled lives. How did we handle our newfound free time? Episode 4 looks at the lighter side of this freedom: What did we watch; what did we bake; what did we create? Episode 5, we take a deeper look at how the shutdown forced us to reevaluate our work, our priorities, and our industry as a whole. Opening narration by Bonnie Milligan.

Episode 6: Legacy

In this final episode of "Here's To The Ladies Who," we look forward to how we expand our industry to what it can and must become. We offer and celebrate our legacy. This is our love letter to the women of Broadway. Opening narration by Jessica Phillips.

The full list of series participants includes Jenny Anderson, ChiChi Anyanwu, Suzanne Appel, Leslie Barrett, Myriah Bash, Sydney Beers, Pippa Bexon, Nicole Brewer, Whitney Britt, Marie Bshara, Stevie Coleman, Diana DiMenna, Julia Dunetz, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Michelle Fraioli, Sue Frost, Liz Furze, Jenny Gersten, Di Glazer, Miranda Gohh, Gabby Goldstein, Mandy Greenfield, Michele Groner, Deeksha Gaur, Kelly Guiod, Emily Hammerman, Temah Higgins, Heather Hitchens, Amber Iman, Mara Isaacs, Amy Jacobs, Vanessa Javier, Nicole Johnson, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Khady Kamara, Josephine Kearns, Stephanie Kramer, Janice Lee, Chantal Lopez, Sally Martell, Leah Michalos, Stacey Mindich, Vasthy Mompoint, Dessie Moynihan, Chelsea Nachman, Shakina Nayfack, Drew Nebrig, Nelle Nugent, Wendy Orshan, Ariel Orzata Stein, Laura Penn, Meropi Peponides, Anne Quart, Cydney Regus, Lauren Reid, Daryl Roth, Erica Rotstein, Tara Rubin, Julia Sattler, Macy Schmidt, Stephanie Sciandra, Jenna Segal, Heather Shields, Leah Siesfeld, Margaret Skoglund, Ali Sousa, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Amanda Spooner, Jenny Steingart, Aaliytha Stevens, Georgia Stitt, Charlotte St. Martin, Rachel Sussman, Suzanne Tobak, Cynthia J. Tong, Cristina Vivenzio, Lia Vollack, Nina Marie Ward, Victoria Weinberg, Barbara Whitman, Beth Williams, Schele Williams, Ali Wonderly and Bria Woodyard, along with the seven Broadway Women's Alliance Co-Founders, Molly Barnett, Katie Dalton, Tracy Geltman, Jennifer Isaacson, Kristen Rathbun, Diana Salameh and Beth Watson.

The series is written and directed by Heather Arnson with support from more than 30 women across producing, editing, sound design, graphics, production, and research. The series is made possible by generous support from American Express, The Nederlander Organization, Broadway Brands, and The Shubert Organization.

BIOS



THE BROADWAY WOMEN'S ALLIANCE

is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization of more than 700 female-identifying professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from networking events to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other. Membership is free, and our members include both business owners and employees representing a wide range of theatrical professions including marketers, general & company managers, theater owners, producers, press agents, casting directors, lawyers, company managers and many more. Broadway Women's Alliance is a non-profit organization; to donate and help keep membership free, visit TheBroadwayWomensAlliance.com. To help support BWA, you can also purchase an exclusive "You Should Know Her" bracelet from Little Words Project, which donates 25% of the proceeds back to the Broadway Women's Alliance.

YES AND PRODUCTIONS

is a multi-media production company embarking on its first full year; supporting the creation of innovative storytelling under the artistic producing eye of director Heather Arnson. YesAnd's projection for growth is to be a hub where its projects inspire invigorating connectivity for its collaborators and audiences alike.