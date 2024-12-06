Video: Watch a New Trailer For THE DEAD, 1904 at Irish Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre is now presenting The Dead, 1904, the immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story. Adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz, it is directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O’Reilly. Check out a new trailer here!

James Joyce’s novella, “The Dead,” describes a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. Over the course of an evening, there are conversations, music, dancing, and dining. There are speeches and disagreements – polite and impolite – and when it is all over Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead.

The cast of The Dead, 1904 is led by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Christopher Innvar, with Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil and Heather Bixler, Úna Clancy, Terry Donnelly, Karen Killeen, Michael Kuhn, Aedin Moloney, Michael Mellamphy, Jodie Sweeney, and Gary Troy.

