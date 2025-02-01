Video: Rajiv Joseph's DAKAR 2000 at Manhattan Theatre Club Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a trailer for Dakar 2000 at Manhattan Theatre Club in the video here. The new work by Rajiv Joseph is directed by May Adrales, and stars Abubakr Ali and Mia Barron.

Performances begin Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at NY City Center Stage with an opening night scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Abubakr Ali (Film: Anything’s Possible; Television: “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Walking Dead: World Beyond”) and Lucille Lortel and Obie Award winner Mia Barron (Off-Broadway: The Coast Starlight, Hurricane Diane) will star in the world premiere of Dakar 2000, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph (Broadway: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo; Off-Broadway: King James at MTC, Guards at the Taj, Describe the Night) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone and Poor Yella Rednecks at MTC). Joseph and Adrales previously collaborated on Letters of Suresh at Second Stage.

In Senegal on the eve of Y2K, an idealistic Peace Corps volunteer (Ali) survives a mysterious car accident. An imposing State Department operative (Barron) arrives at his hospital where she immediately takes command of the situation and his safety. Though they couldn’t be more different, they form an unlikely relationship. But when it becomes clear that they both have secrets, the volunteer is roped into a darker side of public service – one he can’t come back from. Unpredictable at every turn, this world-premiere thriller was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club.

