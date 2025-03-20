Video: Joy Behar Shares Inspiration for Off-Broadway Show MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In February, My First Ex-Husband debuted at off-Broadway's MMAC Theater. The show consists of a series of stories written by comedian and host of The View, Joy Behar, who based them on real-life experiences.

"I interviewed a bunch of women [because] I was very interested to hear why people get divorced," she explained on a recent visit to Sherri. "After I spoke to people for hours...I would make it into a short monologue that made sense and add and subtract things."

Each of the stories is performed by a different actress, with a lineup that rotates every four weeks. The current cast includes Susan Lucci, Judy Gold, Tonya Pinkins, and Veanne Cox. Behar herself is set to return to the show as a performer for four shows April 11-13. Watch the conversation with Behar now.

My First Ex-Husband is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.

Directed by Randal Myler, My First Ex-Husband kicked off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with an opening night on Thursday, February 6. OBIE winner Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound, Face Off); Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Feud: Betty and Joan), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin) will perform from March 26 to April 20.

The show is produced by Rose Caiola (Caiola Productions) and Cyrena Esposito (Red Letter Entertainment) with Associate Producers Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno.

"We are proud to help develop this engaging, provocative, and hilarious work by a woman who’s always unafraid to share her ‘View’,” said Producer Rose Caiola.

